Harnessing Public Procurement for the Green Transition

This report presents the results of the 2022 OECD Green Public Procurement (GPP) Survey, to which 38 countries (OECD Member and accession candidate countries) responded. The aim of the survey was to better understand how public procurement, a significant economic lever, is being used to generate environmental benefits. The report is organized around four areas: green public procurement policy and strategic framework, public-private interactions on green public procurement, the monitoring and the evaluation of green public procurement, and building capacity and support for green public procurement. Developments in GPP since the survey was completed in 2022 are included in the country-specific factsheets annexed to the report.