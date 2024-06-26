Skip to main content
Harnessing Public Procurement for the Green Transition

Good Practices in OECD Countries
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e551f448-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Harnessing Public Procurement for the Green Transition: Good Practices in OECD Countries, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e551f448-en.
