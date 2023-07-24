This paper examines the strategies and practices of Ireland’s Office of Government Procurement (OGP) and how the Irish procurement system’s effectiveness is currently measured. It then applies the OECD framework for measuring public sector productivity to some of the centralised procurement activity in Ireland to better understand effectiveness drivers within procurement processes.
Procurement for better value – A case study of Ireland
Measuring the impact of centralised purchasing
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Abstract
