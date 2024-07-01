Workshop on Metrics for Climate Transition and Net-Zero GHGs in Finance - Supporting climate policy goals and avoiding greenwashing

The session covered the range of existing and potential indicators to track and assess the climate mitigation performance at the level of individual financial assets and asset classes. The session also discussed the strengths and limitations of existing indicators, as well as the potential ways forward for compiling series of complementary indicators towards comprehensive and credible tracking and assessments. In doing so, the session further highlighted both commonalities and differences across asset classes.



Item A. Corporate equity and debt

Acknowledging that most current tracking efforts of financial climate performance focus on corporate related assets, this item zoomed in on the range of climate performance indicators for corporate equity and debt. It discussed the types of existing indicators, and the integrity and data challenges they face, including in the context of corporate transition plans.

Presenters:



Nico Fettes, Head of Product Development Capital Markets, CDP

George Harris, Senior Associate, PACTA/Rocky Mountain Institute

Panellists:

Sylvain Vanston, Executive Director, Climate Investment Research, MSCI

Charlotte Gardes, Climate Change, Energy and Financial Stability Expert, International Monetary Fund

Moderator:

Jolien Noels, Policy Analyst Finance for Climate Action, OECD Environment Directorate

Item B. Sovereign bonds and real estate

A sole focus on corporate-related financial assets results in a partial coverage of financial assets and underlying real economy actors and activities. In turn, it can undermine the relevance and environmental integrity of efforts to track the consistency of finance with climate mitigation policy goals. This item considered indicators available to track and assess the climate mitigation performance of other asset classes, by zooming in on real estate and sovereign bonds. It highlighted current metrics in use, ongoing developments, remaining technical and conceptual challenges as well as, in this context, commonalities and differences across asset classes.

Presenters:



Claire Fyson, Team Leader Mitigation Pathway Analysis, Climate Action Tracker

Julia Wein, Associate, Institute for Real Estate Economics / Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor

Panellists:

Nicolas Lancesseur, Head of Climate Research, Beyond Ratings/London Stock Exchange Group

Justin Travlos, Global Head of Responsible Investment, AXA Investment Managers Real Assets

Moderator: