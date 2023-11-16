Skip to main content
Scaling Up Adaptation Finance in Developing Countries

Challenges and Opportunities for International Providers
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b0878862-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Green Finance and Investment
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Scaling Up Adaptation Finance in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities for International Providers, Green Finance and Investment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0878862-en.
