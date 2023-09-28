Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Paris-consistent climate change mitigation scenarios

A framework for emissions pathway classification in line with global mitigation objectives
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0de87ef8-en
Authors
Coline Pouille, Marcia Rocha, Jolien Noels, Raphaël Jachnik
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pouille, C. et al. (2023), “Paris-consistent climate change mitigation scenarios: A framework for emissions pathway classification in line with global mitigation objectives”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0de87ef8-en.
Go to top