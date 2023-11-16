This report presents aggregate trends of annual climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for developing countries for the period 2013-2021. It includes breakdowns by climate theme, sector, financial instrument and recipient country grouping for the period 2016-2021. The report also provides key recommendations for international providers to increase financing towards adaptation and more effectively mobilise private finance for climate action, which are both important policy priorities and current bottlenecks. The recommendations in this report draw from two OECD publications on scaling up private climate finance and adaptation finance.
Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2021
Aggregate Trends and Opportunities for Scaling Up Adaptation and Mobilised Private Finance
Report
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Abstract
