Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2021

Aggregate Trends and Opportunities for Scaling Up Adaptation and Mobilised Private Finance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e20d2bc7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2021: Aggregate Trends and Opportunities for Scaling Up Adaptation and Mobilised Private Finance, Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e20d2bc7-en.
Go to top