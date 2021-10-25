Forward-looking Scenarios of Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2021-2025

This technical note presents two forward-looking scenarios for climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries in the context of the USD 100 billion goal set under the UNFCCC. The analysis of public climate finance provided is based on the stated intentions, pledges and targets of individual developed countries and multilateral development banks, as submitted for the specific purpose of this exercise. It also relies on analytical steps and methodological assumptions to make this information compatible with the accounting framework and scope of the goal. The two scenarios include further assumptions on both the level of private finance mobilised by this public finance and of climate-related export credits. Canada and Germany requested the OECD to conduct this analysis as an input to the Delivery Plan towards the USD 100 billion goal prepared by developed countries prior to COP26.