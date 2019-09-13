Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-17

This report presents OECD estimates of annual volumes of climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for developing countries in 2013-17. These estimates include bilateral and multilateral public finance, official-supported export credits and mobilised private finance. The underpinning accounting framework is consistent with the one used by the OECD in 2015 to produce estimates of climate finance for the years 2013-14, as well as that used in 2016 to produce 2020 climate finance projections. Furthermore, it is also consistent with the outcome of the UNFCCC COP24 on modalities for the accounting of financial resources provided and mobilised through public interventions.