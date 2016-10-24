The outcome of COP21 urged developed countries to scale up their level of financial support, over and above their initial finance pledges, with a concrete roadmap to achieve their USD 100 billion a year commitment by 2020. This note provides analytical support to country preparation of such a roadmap, assessing the scale of future climate finance as well as identifying and discussing some key uncertainties. It sets out the resulting projections for climate finance in 2020 along with the underlying assumptions and methodologies.
2020 Projections of Climate Finance Towards the USD 100 Billion Goal
Technical Note
Report
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 May 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
-
-
-
6 November 2020
-
13 September 2019
Related publications
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
3 October 2022
-
-
14 December 2015