Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Climate change mitigation scenarios for financial sector target setting and alignment assessment

A stocktake and analysis of their Paris-consistency, practicality and assumptions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bcd25b82-en
Authors
Jolien Noels, Coline Pouille, Raphaël Jachnik, Marcia Rocha
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Noels, J. et al. (2023), “Climate change mitigation scenarios for financial sector target setting and alignment assessment: A stocktake and analysis of their Paris-consistency, practicality and assumptions”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bcd25b82-en.
Go to top