Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing the climate consistency of finance

Taking stock of methodologies and their links to climate mitigation policy objectives
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d12005e7-en
Authors
Jolien Noels, Raphaël Jachnik
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Noels, J. and R. Jachnik (2022), “Assessing the climate consistency of finance: Taking stock of methodologies and their links to climate mitigation policy objectives”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d12005e7-en.
Go to top