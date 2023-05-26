Skip to main content
Making the Mitigation Work Programme fit for purpose

Options for forms, focus and information that would lead to successful implementation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/26446ffc-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Luca Lo Re, Sofie Errendal
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Ellis, J., L. Lo Re and S. Errendal (2023), “Making the Mitigation Work Programme fit for purpose: Options for forms, focus and information that would lead to successful implementation”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2023/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/26446ffc-en.
