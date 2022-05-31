Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How national governments can facilitate increased mitigation action from non-Party Stakeholders

Insights from urban renewable electricity and REDD+
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d2374fc8-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Luca Lo Re, Federico De Lorenzo
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ellis, J., L. Lo Re and F. De Lorenzo (2022), “How national governments can facilitate increased mitigation action from non-Party Stakeholders: Insights from urban renewable electricity and REDD+”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2374fc8-en.
Go to top