Insights for designing mitigation elements in the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b70a88ef-en
Authors
Sirini Jeudy-Hugo, Luca Lo Re, Coline Pouille, Sofie Errendal
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Jeudy-Hugo, S. et al. (2024), “Insights for designing mitigation elements in the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2024/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b70a88ef-en.
