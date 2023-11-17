Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards an impactful Mitigation Work Programme under the UNFCCC

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/36da89de-en
Authors
Sirini Jeudy-Hugo, Sofie Errendal
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jeudy-Hugo, S. and S. Errendal (2023), “Towards an impactful Mitigation Work Programme under the UNFCCC”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2023/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/36da89de-en.
Go to top