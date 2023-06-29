The Carbon Market Platform's main forum is the annual Strategic Dialogue, a high-level yearly meeting held since 2016. The Dialogue represents an opportunity to facilitate strategic exchange as well as technical, institutional, and political solutions to enhance market-based climate action with the goal of driving new forms of co-operation and developing common carbon market strategies. The OECD acts as the Secretariat for the CMP, providing analytical and convening support.
Carbon Market Platform
The Carbon Market Platform (CMP), launched in 2015 under Germany's G7 presidency, brings together a diverse group of countries and organisations with the aim of strengthening international co-operation on developing effective, sustainable and ambitious carbon pricing approaches.
Network
What we do
Watch the replay of our latest virtual events
- Webinar: Government action for developing high integrity carbon markets: Keeping momentum in 2024 | 11 April 2024
- OECD COP28 Virtual Pavilion side event: Enhancing environmental integrity in global carbon markets: Which roles can governments play? | 24 November 2023
- OECD COP27 Virtual Pavilion side event: Policies in pursuit of a low emission agri-food sector | 27 October 2022
Strategic Dialogues of the Carbon Market Platform (CMP)
- Eighth meeting, 23-24 October 2023
- Seventh meeting, 4-5 October 2022
- Sixth meeting, 29-30 June 2021
(Watch the replay of the OECD presentation on the role of carbon pricing in the sustainable recovery from COVID-19)
- Fifth meeting, 4-5 November 2020
- Fourth meeting, 15-16 May 2019
- Third meeting, 21-22 September 2018
- Second meeting, 27-28 September 2017
- First meeting, 16-17 June 2016
