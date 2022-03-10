Skip to main content
Carbon pricing and COVID-19

Policy changes, challenges and design options in OECD and G20 countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8f030bcc-en
Authors
Daniel Nachtigall, Jane Ellis, Sofie Errendal
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nachtigall, D., J. Ellis and S. Errendal (2022), “Carbon pricing and COVID-19: Policy changes, challenges and design options in OECD and G20 countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 191, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f030bcc-en.
