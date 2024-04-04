Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Climate Change Expert Group

The Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) works to enhance understanding of specific topics relevant to the UN climate change negotiations and for implementing the Paris Agreement. Established in 1993, CCXG activities are jointly supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Network
Aerial top view green forest with earth, Green planet in your hands, Save Earth, Texture of forest view from above ecosystem and healthy environment.; Shutterstock ID 2174669625; NP: CCXG-ROK side event COP27
About the CCXG
Go to top