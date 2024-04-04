The CCXG organises global forums and other events that bring together negotiators and experts from developed and developing countries to engage constructively on key topics relevant to the international climate change negotiations in an informal space. The CCXG also develops impartial technical analyses every six months to inform these discussions.
Climate Change Expert Group
The Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) works to enhance understanding of specific topics relevant to the UN climate change negotiations and for implementing the Paris Agreement. Established in 1993, CCXG activities are jointly supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Network
What we do
Our impact
Over the years, CCXG work has helped to inform discussions among countries and shape decisions adopted at UN climate change conferences (Conference of the Parties (COP). Recent examples include:
- At COP28, the decision on the Global Stocktake (GST) reflects options discussed in CCXG analysis including how to take forward GST outcomes and maintain political momentum through collaboration between the COP28-29-30 Presidencies.
- At COP26, CCXG analysis helped to shape decisions on Article 6 and common reporting tables under the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement.
A word from our Chair
Julio Cordano
Director of the Department of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chile
"The CCXG has been for many years a source of highly influential analysis and debate on key topics of the climate change negotiations. The urgency of making progress in the global response to climate change makes this contribution even more relevant and necessary."
Latest meetings
-
3-4 April 2024
-
12-13 September 2023
-
21-22 March 2023
-
13-14 September 2022
-
21-23 March 2022
Latest publications
-
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
17 November 2023
-
26 May 2023
-
Working paper26 May 2023
-
Working paper2 November 2022