This Global Forum focused on cross-cutting issues in the global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, on the interplay between mitigation targets by countries and non-Party stakeholders, and on the global goal on adaptation. The session on the global goal on adaptation was organised in partnership with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Participants also heard about recent OECD work on fossil fuel subsidies as well as recent IEA work on methane.
Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - March 2022
- Date
- 21-23 March 2022
- Time
- 12:00-16:15
- Location
- Virtual Meeting
About
Welcome and opening
- Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
- Mary Warlick (IEA)
- Rodolfo Lacy (OECD)
- Susanne Pedersen (UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre)
Session 1 - Moving from outputs to outcomes in the global stocktake process
This session explored how to translate the collective outputs of the global stocktake (GST) into an outcome that influences, and enhances the ambition of national and international actions.
Facilitator: Aaron Kirby (Australia)
Speakers
- Sirini Jeudy-Hugo (CCXG/OECD): Moving from outputs to outcomes in the global stocktake process
- Madoka Yoshino (Independent consultant): Elements for a successful Global Stocktake: lessons from the 2013 2015 Review
- Ramiro Fernandez (UN High-Level Climate Champions team): High Level Champions contribution to a successful Global Stocktake
Respondent: Jason Anderson (ClimateWorks Foundation)
Session 2 - Informing national actions and enhancing international cooperation: Insights and lessons learnt for the global stocktake
Parallel breakout groups in this session explored potential modalities, enablers and political moments that could facilitate the take-up of the collective output of the GST at different levels, building on lessons learnt from previous experiences.
Facilitator: Una May Gordon (Jamaica)
Speaker
- Leon Charles (Independant Consultant): Informing national actions and enhancing international cooperation: Insights and lessons learnt for the global stocktake
Breakout Group A - Modalities of the global stocktake process
Moderator: Lukas Hermwille (Wuppertal Institute)
Breakout Group B - Enablers to translate global outcomes to national action
Moderator: Elina Baltroka (Latvia)
Breakout Group C - Leveraging political moments within the UNFCCC and beyond
Moderator: Kaveh Guilanpour (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions)
Session 3 - Understanding the interplay between mitigation actions by countries and non-Party stakeholders - Focus on overcoming legislative, regulatory and financial barriers
This session focused on how to overcome legal and financial barriers to replicating successful climate mitigation action by non-Party stakeholders.
Facilitator: Ronan Dantec (Senator, France; Climate Chance)
Speakers
- Jane Ellis (CCXG/OECD): Overcoming legislative, regulatory and financial barriers to mitigation actions by non Party stakeholders: the role of national governments
- Lara Arjan (Asian Development Bank)
- Rachel Huxley (C40 Cities): How cities and Non-Party Stakeholders can overcome legislative barriers to climate action
Respondents
- Mark Roelfsema (Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency; Utrecht University)
- Takeshi Kuramochi (New Climate Institute)
Session 4 - Understanding the interplay between mitigation actions by countries and non-Party stakeholders - Focus on governance and institutional links
This session focused on institutional lessons learned from the implementation of non-Party stakeholder climate action.
Facilitator: Yunus Arikan, ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability)
Speakers
- Luca Lo Re (CCXG/IEA) and Federico de Lorenzo (CCXG/OECD): Overcoming governance and institutional barriers to mitigation actions by non Party stakeholders: the role of national governments
- Sergio Humberto Graf Montero (Jalisco, Mexico)
- Emmanuel Seck (ENDA Energie): Non state actors in the energy sector in Africa: Governance & institutional barriers to mitigation actions
- Mercedes Fernández (Independent climate law expert): Understanding the interplay between mitigation actions by countries and non-party stakeholders: focus on governance and institutional links in the forest sector
Session 5 - OECD and IEA presentation of recent work
During this session participants had the opportunity to hear insights on OECD work on fossil fuel subsidies, including the Fossil Fuel Subsidy Tracker, as well as recent IEA work on methane.
Facilitator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
Speakers
- Gregoire Garsous (OECD): Reforming fossil fuel support: an overview
- Tomás De Oliveira Bredariol (IEA): The Global Methane Tracker 2022
Session 6 - Global goal on adaptation
This session explored some of the key issues relating to the global goal on adaptation (GGA) in the context of the first global stocktake (GST1) under the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow–Sharm el-Sheikh work programme on the GGA. This session was organised in partnership with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).
Facilitator: Abinash Mohanty (Council on Energy, Environment and Water - CEEW)
Speakers
- Lisa Schipper (University of Oxford): Adaptation in the Working Group II report
- Alice Gaustad (Norway: Adaptation Committee Member): UNFCCC Adaptation Committee – Technical inputs on reviewing overall progress in achieving the Global Goal on Adaptation
- Sindy Singh (Trinidad and Tobago): The Global Goal on Adaptation and the Global Stocktake
Wrap up and closing
Speakers
- Ambassador Mohamed Nasr (Egypt)
- Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
Related reports
-
31 May 2022
-
Working paper31 May 2022
-
Working paper1 June 2017
-
1 June 2017
-
Working paper3 November 2017
-
1 October 2015