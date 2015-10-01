Skip to main content
Encouraging Increased Climate Action by Non-Party Stakeholders

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm56w74s5wg-en
Authors
Yoko Nobuoka, Jane Ellis, Sarah Pyndt Andersen
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Nobuoka, Y., J. Ellis and S. Pyndt Andersen (2015), “Encouraging Increased Climate Action by Non-Party Stakeholders”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2015/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm56w74s5wg-en.
