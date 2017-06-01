Insights from national adaptation monitoring and evaluation systems

Adaptation monitoring and evaluation (M&E) is an important step of the process of adapting to climate change, by enabling Parties to learn from climate risks and the effectiveness of adaptation measures, and increase accountability. While relatively few countries have designed and implemented a national M&E system for adaptation, a number of countries have indicated in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) that they are developing one or plan to do so.

National systems for M&E of adaptation are tailored to domestic circumstances, priorities and capacities. Several bilateral and multilateral support channels aim to address information gaps and capacity and resource constraints, which can be limiting factors to building national M&E systems for adaptation. The processes and results of such systems may help provide relevant information to assess progress towards the global goal on adaptation under the UNFCCC.