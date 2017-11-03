Discussions relating to the 2018 Facilitative Dialogue (FD2018), mandated under the Paris Agreement, are on-going. These discussions are on the scope, inputs, and modalities of the FD2018 as well as any outputs or outcomes from the FD2018. While the mandate of the FD2018 does not explicitly call for outputs or outcomes, identifying outcomes and outputs ex ante could be useful in focusing discussions and inputs to the facilitative dialogue, as well as in shaping its modalities. The objective of this paper is to highlight the implications of agreeing and identifying specific outputs and outcomes ex ante, and exploring what type of outputs and outcomes would best serve the interests of the FD2018. This document also identifies key questions that could guide decision-making on what modalities would be appropriate for the FD2018; however, identification of options for specific modalities of FD2018 are out of the scope of this paper.