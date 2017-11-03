Skip to main content
2018 facilitative dialogue

Identifying options for outputs and outcomes, and key questions for modalities
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6169b164-en
Authors
Manasvini Vaidyula, Jane Ellis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Vaidyula, M. and J. Ellis (2017), “2018 facilitative dialogue: Identifying options for outputs and outcomes, and key questions for modalities”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2017/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6169b164-en.
