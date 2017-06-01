Skip to main content
Information needs for the 2018 facilitative dialogue

Issues and options
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b8ffada-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Manasvini Vaidyula
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. and M. Vaidyula (2017), “Information needs for the 2018 facilitative dialogue: Issues and options”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b8ffada-en.
