Information needs for the 2018 facilitative dialogue

Decision 1/CP.21 adopting the Paris Agreement established a mandate for a facilitative dialogue to be convened among Parties in 2018. This mandate established two main objectives of the 2018 facilitative dialogue (FD2018): to take stock of collective progress made towards long-term climate goals and to inform preparation of nationally determined contributions. Proposal(s) from the COP22 and COP23 presidencies on how the dialogue should be conducted are expected to be made by COP23. This paper “unpacks” the two main objectives of the FD2018 into distinct components, and examines the implications of addressing different components on the information needs of the FD2018. The paper also examines different types of information that could be required for FD2018 and their availability. Finally, the paper looks at other collective review or stocktake processes that have been carried out under the U.N. to identify relevant lessons for the FD2018, particularly regarding inputs and associated outputs.