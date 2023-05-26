Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - April 2024

Welcome and opening plenary

Moderator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)



Opening remarks:

Scene-setting presentation: Surabi Menon (ClimateWorks Foundation)

Session A1 - Taking forward the outcome of GST1 to inform enhanced NDCs

This session explored how to make best use of available opportunities to follow up on the outcome of the GST1 to deliver more ambitious national climate efforts and implement the course correction set out in the GST1.



Facilitator: Leon Charles (Grenada)

Session B1 - Taking forward COP28 and GST1 outcomes on climate finance

This session explored the finance related outcomes of the first GST (GST1) and considered their potential implications for on-going deliberations on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

Facilitator: Charlene Watson (ODI)

Speakers:

Davi Bonavides (Brazil)

Kelly Sharp (Canada)

Selamawit Wubet (Global Center on Adaptation)

Thomas Tayler (Aviva Investors)

Session A2 - Insights from Paris-consistent global emissions pathways for enhanced NDCs

This session explored the challenges and opportunities in using global benchmarks and pathways to inform the design of enhanced NDCs.

Facilitator: Harald Winkler (University of Cape Town)

Results of Mentimeter poll

Session B2 - Empirical evidence on needs, sources, and actors for the NCQG

This session explored the current and potential role of different public, private, international, and domestic sources of finance and actors in financing climate action in developing countries through a strategic combination of complementary financial instruments and mechanisms tailored to developing countries’ needs and circumstances.

Facilitator: Mattias Frumerie (Sweden)

Session A3 - Insights for preparing NDCs aligned with the outcome of GST1

This session explored how some countries intend to enhance their next NDCs to take into account the outcome of GST1, some of the challenges currently being faced and how they could be overcome.

Facilitator: Estefanía Ardila Robles (NDC Partnership)

Speakers:

Session B3 - Breakout groups: Reflecting on the positioning of the NCQG in the global financial landscape

During this session participants were divided into small discussion groups to reflect on the NCQG's role in the global financial landscape supporting climate action.

Breakout Group A

Moderator: Michai Robertson (Samoa)

Breakout Group B

Moderator: Sofía Vargas-Lozada (Colombia)

Breakout Group C

Moderator: Natalia Alayza (World Resources Institute)

Breakout Group D

Moderator: Isobel Bartholomew (UK)

Virtual Breakout Group E

Moderator: Alex Scott (E3G)