Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - April 2024

Session A4 - Translating global renewables and energy efficiency calls from GST1 in NDCs (I)
This session explored how countries are working to translate the GST1 calls relating to renewables and energy efficiency in their NDCs, challenges faced, available opportunities and enablers needed.
Facilitator: Jérôme Malavelle (UN Environment Programme)
Respondent: Susanne Olbrisch (UN Development Programme)
Session B4 - Exploring the structure and key elements of the NCQG
This session explored options for structuring an ambitious NCQG and how different potential elements could be captured in a NCQG decision.
Facilitator: Mahlet Eyassu Melkie (Rocky Mountain Institute)
Session A5 - Translating global renewables and energy efficiency calls from GST1 in NDCs (II)
This session continued to explore how countries are planning to contribute to the GST1 calls relating to tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030, challenges faced, available opportunities and enablers needed.
Facilitator: Jérôme Malavelle (UN Environment Programme)
Respondent: Atika Ben Maid (Agence Française de Développement)
Session B5 - Breakout groups: Reflecting on options for the structure of the NCQG
Building on the discussions in previous sessions, participants were divided into the same small discussion groups to reflect on possible elements for the NCQG’s scope.
Breakout Group A
Moderator: Michai Robertson (Samoa)
Breakout Group B
Moderator: Sofía Vargas-Lozada (Colombia)
Breakout Group C
Moderator: Natalia Alayza (World Resources Institute)
Breakout Group D
Moderator: Isobel Bartholomew (UK)
Virtual Breakout Group E
Moderator: Alex Scott (E3G)
Session A6 - Exploring potential guidance on NDC features
This session explored some open questions related to NDC features and areas where potential guidance could be helpful to enhance future NDCs without undermining their nationally determined character.
Facilitator: Kaveh Guilanpour (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions)
Session B6 - Possible targets and indicators for different elements of the NCQG
This session explored possible indicators for measuring progress and underlying data sources and needs for such assessments.
Facilitator: Elena Pereira (Honduras)
OECD and IEA presentations of recent work
During this session participants heard insights from recent OECD and IEA work focusing on scaling up private finance for climate action and on strategies to unlock clean energy investment in emerging and developing economies.
Facilitator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
Looking ahead to COP29: Wrap up and closing remarks
Speakers:
- Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
- Yashar Karimov (Republic of Azerbaijan, incoming COP29 Presidency)