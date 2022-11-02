Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - March 2023

Welcome and opening plenary

Moderator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)

Opening remarks

Jo Tyndall (OECD)

Laura Cozzi (IEA)

Scene-setting presentation: Tim Lenton (University of Exeter)

Breakout Group A1 - Mitigation work programme (MWP) - Learning from previous exchanges including lessons from investment-focused events

This session highlighted experiences relevant to global dialogues and investment-focused events, and how best to move the MWP forward to meet its ambitious aims.

Facilitator: Emma Rachmawaty (Indonesia)

Speakers

Breakout Group B1 - What is loss & damage (L&D)?

This session explored different types of L&D countries are experiencing, to provide some context for subsequent discussions on the types of funding that could be useful for responding to L&D and the institutions/funding arrangements best suited to deliver this.

Facilitator: Sierra Woodruff (USA)

Speakers

Breakout Group A2 - MWP – What does a focused exchange of views mean?



This session explored different design options for a “focused exchange of views” and discussed the implications of different options.

Facilitator: Cristina Carreiras (European Commission)



Speakers

Breakout Group B2 - Understanding the scope of funding for L&D

This session explored potential activities that could be covered by new funding arrangements for responding to L&D and how this relates to other types of funding for climate action.

Facilitator: Benito Müller (University of Oxford)

Speakers

Respondent: Exsley Taloiburi (The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States)

Breakout Group A3 - Potential outputs or outcomes of the MWP

This session explored what potential output(s) and outcome(s) could be expected from the MWP, and what is needed to achieve these.

Facilitator: Veronica N. Gundu Jakarasi (Zimbabwe)

Speakers

Respondent: Asger Garnak (CONCITO)

Breakout Group B3 - Understanding the current landscape of institutions and funding arrangements for L&D

This session explored how institutions at different levels are currently funding activities related to addressing L&D, identified potential overlaps and gaps in their activities/support, and potential areas a new fund for responding to L&D could most usefully focus on.

Facilitator: Richard Sherman (South Africa)

Speakers

Respondent: Cathrine Wenger (Wenger Law)