Scaling up and replicating effective climate finance interventions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qffvmnhk-en
Authors
Takayoshi Kato, Jane Ellis, Pieter Pauw, Randy Caruso
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Kato, T. et al. (2014), “Scaling up and replicating effective climate finance interventions”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qffvmnhk-en.
