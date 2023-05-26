Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - September 2023

Welcome and opening plenary

Moderator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)

Opening remarks

Scene-setting presentation: Joeri Rogelj (Imperial College London)

Breakout Group A1 - Delivering the mitigation work programme (MWP) - Accelerating action through existing initiatives (I)

This session explored how the MWP could be more impactful by harnessing relevant on-going efforts, within and outside the UNFCCC process, to deliver concrete near-term mitigation actions.

Breakout Group B1 - Possible sources of finance for the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate finance and links to Article 2.1c

This session dolve into the unique attributes, potential role, and challenges of different possible financial sources for the NCQG.

Breakout Group A2 - Delivering the MWP - Accelerating action through existing initiatives (II)



Building on the discussions in Session A1, this session continued to explore how to enhance the impact of the MWP by harnessing relevant on-going efforts at the international and regional level.



Breakout Group B2 - Dimensions of potential sub-targets for the NCQG on climate finance

This session discussed potential dimensions for consideration in the context of setting potential sub-targets in the NCQG, including developing country groupings, climate themes, and financial instruments.

Facilitator: Gabriela Blatter (Switzerland)

Breakout Group A3 - Potential elements of a decision on the MWP

This session explored options for the potential structure and elements of a decision on the MWP to be put forward at the 5th Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA5) at COP28 in December 2023.

Facilitator: Itchell Sandy Guiney (South Africa)

Breakout Group B3 - Tracking progress towards the NCQG on climate finance

This session identified the data needs for tracking progress towards the NCQG, explored possible data sources within and beyond the UNFCCC context, and discussed potential data gaps that may pose challenges to tracking progress towards the NCQG.

Facilitator: Michai Robertson (Antigua and Barbuda)

