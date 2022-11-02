This Global Forum, jointly organised by the OECD and the IEA, aimed to promote dialogue and enhance understanding among a wide range of countries on key issues relevant to the international climate change negotiations and implementation of the Paris Agreement. This Forum focused on adaptation in the global stocktake, authorisation and confidentiality issues under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the mitigation work programme. Sessions on the outcomes of the global stocktake, and on losses and damages also took place. The session on enhancing implementation of adaptation action was organised in partnership with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network / International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). The session on moving to successful outcomes of the global stocktake was organised in partnership with the Independent Global Stocktake (iGST). This was an informal meeting, where remarks made during discussions will not be attributed to individuals.
Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - September 2022
- 13-14 September 2022
- 09:00-18:00
- Paris, France
Welcome and opening plenary
Facilitator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
- Alain De Serres (OECD Environment)
- Ambassador Mohamed Nasr (Egypt, incoming COP27 Presidency)
- Marianne Karlsen (SBI Chair)
Breakout Group A1 - Adaptation in the global stocktake – Understanding adequacy and effectiveness of adaptation action
Facilitator: Anna Dimitrijevics (European Commission)
- Sofie Errendal and Izumi Kotani (OECD/CCXG): Adaptation in the Global Stocktake: Understanding adequacy and effectiveness of adaptation action
- Alexandre Magnan (IDDRI): From IPCC insights to new, complementary approaches to track adaptation progress
- Mariam Allam (Egypt)
- Morgane Chiocchia (UK): Adaptation in the global stocktake- Understanding adequacy and effectiveness of adaptation action: UK case study
Respondent: Jingjing Gao (UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre)
Breakout Group B1 - Mitigation work programme – Enhancing ambition and implementation
Facilitator: Kaveh Guilanpour (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions)
- Veronica Jakarasi (Zimbabwe): Scaling up mitigation ambition and implementation
- Ane Rostrup Gabrielsen (Norway): Mitigation Work Programme - means to an end
- Manjeet Dhakal (Advisor to the LDC Chair): Mitigation work programme - Enhancing ambition and implementation
- Ajay Mathur (International Solar Alliance)
Breakout Group A2 - Adaptation in the global stocktake – Enhancing implementation of adaptation action
Organised in partnership with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network / International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)
Facilitator: Anne Hammill (NAP Global Network/IISD)
- Sirini Jeudy-Hugo (OECD/CCXG): Enhancing implementation of adaptation action through the global stocktake
- Timo Leiter (Grantham Research Institute): Enhancing implementation of adaptation action through the GST
- Cristina Rodríguez Valladares (Peru): Adaptation in the global inventory: improving the implementation of adaptation action
- Thomas Lerenten Lelekoitien (Kenya): Adaptation in the global stocktake: enhancing implementation of adaptation action
Respondent: Korinna von Teichman-Utesch (Independent consultant)
Breakout Group B2 - Mitigation work programme – What could a sectoral perspective look like?
Facilitator: Luisa Rölke (Germany)
- Kornelis Blok (Delft University of Technology): Mitigation in the short term: a hit list
- Sin Liang Cheah (Singapore): Mitigation Work Programme: what could a sectoral perspective look like?
- Julio Cordano (Chile): Mitigation Work Programme: what could a sectoral perspective look like?
- Lia Nicholson (Advisor to AOSIS): A sectoral perspective of the Mitigation Work Programme
Breakout Group A3 - Adaptation in the global stocktake – Links with other processes
Facilitator: Shella Biallas (USA)
- Maryam Navi (UNFCCC Secretariat)
- Quamrul Chowdhury (Bangladesh)
Respondent: Timo Leiter (Grantham Research Institute): Links between SDG monitoring and tracking adaptation in the GST
Breakout Group C1 - Article 6 reporting - Confidentiality in reporting
Facilitator: Angela Friedrich (Austria)
- Maria Al-Jishi (Saudi Arabia): Confidentiality in reporting
- Kristin Qui (Climate Analytics)
- Mkhuthazi Steleki (South Africa)
- Juan Pedro Searle (Chile)
Breakout Group D1 - Towards successful outcomes of the global stocktake
Organised in partnership with the Independent Global Stocktake (iGST)
Facilitator: Outi Honkatukia (Finland)
- Lavanya Rajamani (University of Oxford)
- Hana AlHashimi (UAE)
- Rueanna Haynes (Trinidad and Tobago): Towards successful outcomes of the global stocktake
- Enrique Maurtua Konstantinidis (iGST Latin America Regional Hub): Elements of a successful GST and civil society involvement
Breakout Group E1 - Article 6 authorisation - Timing of and changes to authorisation
Facilitator: Jacqueline Ruesga (New Zealand)
- Jane Ellis (OECD/CCXG): Authorisation under Article 6: why, what and when?
- Seoyoung Lim (Korea): Article 6 reporting: timing of authorisation (in the context of A6.2 guidance)
- Charles Hamilton (Bahamas)
- Marina Carrilho Soares (Brazil)
Breakout Group B3 - Mitigation work programme – Modalities, role of non-Party stakeholders and links with other processes
Facilitator: Sebastian Oberthür (University of Eastern Finland)
- Lydie-Line Paroz (Switzerland): Mitigation work programme - modalities, role of non-Party stakeholders and links with other processes
- Chao Feng (Australia): Mitigation work programme
- Emma Rachmawaty (Indonesia): Mitigation work programme: modalities, role of non-Party stakeholders and links with other processes
- Frances Way (UN High-Level Climate Champions team): Mitigation work programme: modalities, role of non-Party stakeholders and links with other processes
Breakout Group E2 - Article 6 authorisation - Format and domestic processes of authorisation
Facilitator: Andrei Marcu (ERCST)
- Sandra Greiner (Climate Focus): Format and domestic processes of authorisation
- Martin Hession (European Commission): Format of Authorisation under Article 6
- Takayuki Shigematsu (Japan): Authorisation under Article 6 in Japan
- Daniel Benefor (Ghana): Format and domestic processes of authorisation in Ghana
Breakout Group F1 - Key issues on finance for losses and damages
Facilitator and scene-setting presentation: Maarten van Aalst (Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre; University of Twente)
- Leigh Wolfrom (OECD/DAF): Building financial resilience to climate impacts - a framework for goverment action to manage the risks of losses and damages
- Ambassador Janine Felson (Belize)
- Frode Neergaard (Denmark; WIM Excom): Climate induced loss and damage
- Kipkorir Koskei (Insurance Development Forum): Key issues on finance for losses and damages
Breakout Group E3 - Article 6 authorisation - Other possible authorisation elements
Facilitator: MJ Mace (Independent consultant)
- Luca Lo Re (IEA/CCXG): Other authorisation elements under Article 6
- Molly Peters-Stanley (USA): Authorization: what else it is
- El Hadji Mbaye Diagne (Senegal)
- David Newell (Sweden): Article 6 authorisation in practice
OECD and IEA presentation of recent work
Facilitator: Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
- Tanguy de Bienassis (IEA): World Energy Investment 2022
- Cecilia Tam (OECD): Recent work on energy transition from OECD
Looking ahead: Wrap up and closing remarks
- Hyunsoo Yun (CCXG Chair)
- Tosi Mpanu Mpanu (Democratic Republic of Congo, Pre-COP27 host)
