Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change - September 2022

This Global Forum, jointly organised by the OECD and the IEA, aimed to promote dialogue and enhance understanding among a wide range of countries on key issues relevant to the international climate change negotiations and implementation of the Paris Agreement. This Forum focused on adaptation in the global stocktake, authorisation and confidentiality issues under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the mitigation work programme. Sessions on the outcomes of the global stocktake, and on losses and damages also took place. The session on enhancing implementation of adaptation action was organised in partnership with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network / International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). The session on moving to successful outcomes of the global stocktake was organised in partnership with the Independent Global Stocktake (iGST). This was an informal meeting, where remarks made during discussions will not be attributed to individuals.