Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Managing Climate Risks, Facing up to Losses and Damages

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/55ea1cc9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Managing Climate Risks, Facing up to Losses and Damages, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/55ea1cc9-en.
Go to top