Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving economic efficiency and climate mitigation outcomes through international co-ordination on carbon pricing

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ff894af-en
Authors
Daniel Nachtigall
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nachtigall, D. (2019), “Improving economic efficiency and climate mitigation outcomes through international co-ordination on carbon pricing”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ff894af-en.
Go to top