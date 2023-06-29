Skip to main content
The role of carbon pricing in transforming pathways to reach net zero emissions

Insights from current experiences and potential application to food systems
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5cefdf8c-en
Authors
Sofie Errendal, Jane Ellis, Sirini Jeudy-Hugo
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Errendal, S., J. Ellis and S. Jeudy-Hugo (2023), “The role of carbon pricing in transforming pathways to reach net zero emissions: Insights from current experiences and potential application to food systems”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 220, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5cefdf8c-en.
