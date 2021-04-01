Skip to main content
The economic and environmental benefits from international co-ordination on carbon pricing

Insights from economic modelling studies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d4d3e59e-en
Authors
Daniel Nachtigall, Jane Ellis, Sonja Peterson, Sneha Thube
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nachtigall, D. et al. (2021), “The economic and environmental benefits from international co-ordination on carbon pricing: Insights from economic modelling studies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d4d3e59e-en.
