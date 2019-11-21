Skip to main content
Carbon pricing and competitiveness

Are they at odds?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f79a75ab-en
Jane Ellis, Daniel Nachtigall, Frank Venmans
OECD Environment Working Papers
Ellis, J., D. Nachtigall and F. Venmans (2019), “Carbon pricing and competitiveness: Are they at odds?”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f79a75ab-en.
