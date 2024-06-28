Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Space Forum

The OECD Space Forum is an international platform that brings together stakeholders from the global space community and beyond to exchange on economic issues concerning space activities. The Space Forum aims to improve measurement of the space economy and its broader impacts and provides an ideal setting for research and discussions on the space economy.

Network
Space policies portal
Space sunrise above the Earth planet. The Earth texture of this image furnished by NASA. (http://visibleearth.nasa.gov/view.php?id=57735); Shutterstock ID 133201451; NP: OECD.org

Select a language

English
français
Go to top