The OECD Space Forum is a unique international group whose mission is to investigate the economic and innovation dimensions of the space sector within the larger economy and society. Co-operating with the space community and different OECD bodies, the Space Forum undertakes two main types of activities:

Dedicated work on statistics and economic indicators , so as to contribute with other actors to the emergence of international comparative data on the space sector and its contribution to economic activity more broadly, including its role for innovation;

, so as to contribute with other actors to the emergence of international comparative data on the space sector and its contribution to economic activity more broadly, including its role for innovation; Research on policies, exploring the impacts of public space investments and the broad economic and social dimensions of space applications, as well as contributing OECD evidence to expert communities

As part of its work, the Space Forum contributes to broader OECD priorities, such as ongoing work on the digitalisation of science, technology and innovation and the role of emerging technologies for addressing global challenges.