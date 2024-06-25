While our societies rely ever-more on space applications for telecommunications, resource management, meteorology and climate monitoring, Earth’s orbits are getting more congested with thousands of satellites with growing risks linked to heavy space traffic and increasing space debris density.

At the initiative of several OECD Space Forum members, the OECD Secretariat launched in 2021 an original international project on the economics of space sustainability. The objective is to promote academic research that is thought-provoking and to ultimately provide new evidence to the global community, which will help guide future decisions on how to best leverage the benefits of the space environment for present and future generations.

Researchers in universities and research organisations from around the world have been invited to join and tackle the same research questions focusing on how to measure the costs of space debris and/or the value of space infrastructure, and then produce original research papers. After a selection of the best papers, the first key findings were published in Earth’s Orbits at Risk: The Economics of Space Sustainability (2022).

The second phase of the project added a third research question focused on the possible economic effects of policy options for addressing space debris. The results will be published in the forthcoming report The Economics of Space Sustainability: Exploring Policy Options for Space Debris Management (2024). This original international project on the economics of space sustainability should see a third phase in 2024-25. In the meantime, a workshop was organised at OECD in December 2023 to present the preliminary findings from the overall project so far.