Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Economics of Space Sustainability

The OECD Space Forum is investigating the economics of space sustainability and seeks to encourage leading-edge academic research in this new domain. The OECD and 11 space agencies are offering researchers and students the opportunity to join an international project. PhD, post-doc and Master’s students as well as academic staff from universities and research organisations from around the world are invited to tackle the same research questions and join an international community of practitioners.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top