Managing space debris to protect our access to the stars

A significant catalyst for this growth is the proliferation of commercial satellite constellations, particularly those designed to deliver broadband internet via low-earth orbits. Projects envisioning hundreds of thousands of satellites promise to revolutionise connectivity and expand digital access globally. However, this rapid deployment raises legitimate concerns about the environmental impact of space activities.

The foremost concern is the accumulation of space debris, a byproduct of routine operations, collisions, and historical anti-satellite tests. Tracked debris objects account for only about 4% of the estimated harmful debris population greater than 1 cm, which surpasses 1 million objects (overall, there may be more than 100 million objects larger than 1mm in orbit). This disparity could skew perceptions of risks among space system operators, insurers, and investors, potentially creating a false sense of security and artificially lowering the costs of operating safely in the orbital environment.