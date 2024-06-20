Health inequalities

People on lower incomes are on average less positive about their health than those on higher incomes in all OECD countries. More than 80% of adults in the highest income quintile rated their health as good or very good in 2021, compared to 60% of adults in the lowest income quintile, on average across OECD countries. This gap is particularly large in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, at over 40 percentage points.

Differences in smoking, harmful alcohol use and other risk factors are likely to explain much of this disparity. However, the differences in perceptions of health between the rich and poor are relatively low in New Zealand, Greece, Luxembourg, Italy and Türkiye, which have a gap of less than 8 percentage points.