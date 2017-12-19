Skip to main content
Inclusive growth and health

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/93d52bcd-en
Authors
Chris James, Marion Devaux, Franco Sassi
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

James, C., M. Devaux and F. Sassi (2017), “Inclusive growth and health”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/93d52bcd-en.
