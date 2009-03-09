Skip to main content
Measuring Disparities in Health Status and in Access and Use of Health Care in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/225748084267
Michael de Looper, Gaétan Lafortune
OECD Health Working Papers
de Looper, M. and G. Lafortune (2009), “Measuring Disparities in Health Status and in Access and Use of Health Care in OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225748084267.
