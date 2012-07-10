Skip to main content
Income-Related Inequalities in Health Service Utilisation in 19 OECD Countries, 2008-2009

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd6stnxt-en
Authors
Marion Devaux, Michael de Looper
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Devaux, M. and M. de Looper (2012), “Income-Related Inequalities in Health Service Utilisation in 19 OECD Countries, 2008-2009”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd6stnxt-en.
