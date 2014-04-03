Skip to main content
Geographic Imbalances in Doctor Supply and Policy Responses

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5sq5ls1wl-en
Authors
Tomoko Ono, Michael Schoenstein, James Buchan
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ono, T., M. Schoenstein and J. Buchan (2014), “Geographic Imbalances in Doctor Supply and Policy Responses”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5sq5ls1wl-en.
