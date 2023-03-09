Skip to main content
Socio-economic and ethnic health inequalities in COVID-19 outcomes across OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6c2a96c9-en
Authors
Caroline Berchet, José Bijlholt, Mariko Ando
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Berchet, C., J. Bijlholt and M. Ando (2023), “Socio-economic and ethnic health inequalities in COVID-19 outcomes across OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6c2a96c9-en.
