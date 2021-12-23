Responding to the gender impacts of COVID-19 – including lost economic opportunities when taking on more domestic and care work in the health sector and at home, and increased violence – requires more tailored policies and resources that support gender equality and women’s empowerment. It also means including women in leadership and decision making in all aspects of the recovery. Official development assistance (ODA) is key to improved gender analysis by donors and development partners, and the broader application of gender-responsive budgeting tools across public finance management (PFM) systems. This paper provides recommendations to better align ODA to gender-sensitive responses in the disbursement of COVID-19 relief and recovery funds, and considers how PFM systems should be strengthened by donors and partner countries to provide for gender-sensitive recoveries.
Gender-responsive COVID-19 recovery
Strengthening country systems through official development assistance and gender-responsive budgeting
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
31 January 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
-