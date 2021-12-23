Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gender-responsive COVID-19 recovery

Strengthening country systems through official development assistance and gender-responsive budgeting
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/edb0172d-en
Authors
OECD, UN Women
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/UN Women (2021), “Gender-responsive COVID-19 recovery: Strengthening country systems through official development assistance and gender-responsive budgeting”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/edb0172d-en.
Go to top