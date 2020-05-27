Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing Water Supply, Sanitation and Flood Protection

Challenges in EU Member States and Policy Options
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6893cdac-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Financing Water Supply, Sanitation and Flood Protection: Challenges in EU Member States and Policy Options, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6893cdac-en.
Go to top