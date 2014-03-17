This report assesses the extent to which Dutch water governance is fit for future challenges and sketches an agenda for the reform of water policies in the Netherlands. It builds on a one-year policy dialogue with over 100 Dutch stakeholders, supported by robust analytical work and drawing on international best practice.
Water Governance in the Netherlands
Fit for the Future?
Report
OECD Studies on Water
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 October 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
4 July 2022
-
4 March 2022
-
13 January 2022
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023