Greening Southeast Asia and China

Southeast Asia is one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world, with a growing influence on the world economy and an ambitious regional integration roadmap.

The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP), inaugurated by former OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe in 2014, supports the region in its domestic priorities, policy reforms and regional integration efforts. Its structure is designed to encourage a systematic exchange of experience to develop common solutions to regional and global policy challenges.

Southeast Asian countries participate in the OECD work on environment-related issues such as clean energy, biodiversity, climate change, water, waste or marine plastic pollution.