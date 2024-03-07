The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap for the Philippines outlines critical actions to accelerate the country's transition to renewable energy and achieve ambitious targets of 50% renewable energy in the electricity mix by 2040, alongside a 24% economy-wide energy savings.

Reaching these targets will require substantial efforts in the power sector and energy efficiency sector. With a focus on offshore wind and energy efficiency in public buildings, the roadmap identifies key priorities to unlock investment and drive sustainable development, from designing regulatory frameworks to fostering finance synergy. To support these efforts, the Government of the Philippines has removed foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions in the energy sector.