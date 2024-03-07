The Philippines country programme draws on comprehensive stakeholder engagement and provides tailored recommendations through a Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap, as well as through the implementation of support activities, investor dialogues and regional knowledge-sharing workshops.
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation in the Philippines
The CEFIM programme collaborates closely with key departments and agencies to support the Philippine government's efforts to improve domestic enabling conditions to catalyse finance and investment for clean energy projects, especially renewable power and energy efficiency.