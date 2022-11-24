Unlocking finance and investment in clean energy in the Philippines

On 13 December 2021, the OECD launched its new Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation Programme to support the Philippines’ efforts to accelerate finance and investment in clean energy. To do that, the OECD, in collaboration with the Department of Energy (DoE) and other government institutions, is developing a Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of the Philippines, which brings together government and private sector stakeholders together to agree upon a clear action plan that identifies and addresses bottlenecks complicating or constraining finance and investment in the Philippines.

Following a successful first workshop held on 31 May-01 June 2022 under the Roadmap project (see details here), the OECD and DOE jointly organised a second workshop which brought together key public and private sector stakeholders to identify challenges and opportunities to scale up finance and investment for clean energy in the Philippines. In particular, it aimed to identify concrete actions and key milestones over the near to medium term to accelerate finance and investment offshore wind and energy efficiency in public buildings. These will serve as input to the Roadmap.

Discussions were held over two days in hybrid format under Chatham House rules, with Day 1 focusing on offshore wind and Day 2 focusing on energy efficiency in public buildings (see Programme). Participants joining in-person and online were polled on key thematic questions.