Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unlocking finance and investment in offshore wind and energy efficiency in public buildings in the Philippines

3rd OECD-DOE workshop

Workshop
Date
6-7 March 2024
Time
09h00 - 16h30
Location
Makati, Philippines
Download the summary
Go to top