Trade Finance in Times of Crisis - Responses from Export Credit Agencies

Trade finance serves as the lifeblood of the day-to-day international trade in goods and services. Due to the significant impact of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the world economy, concerns are growing with respect to the cost and availability of trade finance. In response to these concerns, governments are turning to their export credit agencies (ECAs)tostep-in and attempttofill the financing gaps,as they didinresponse tothe 2008-2009 financial crisis.